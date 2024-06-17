Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Invests $243,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,839 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $30.98. 34,490,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,009,949. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $131.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.34.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Get Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.