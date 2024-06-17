Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,523 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,104,000 after buying an additional 5,525,791 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,506,659,000 after buying an additional 1,207,388 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,769,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,258,000 after buying an additional 495,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $3.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $350.19. 1,440,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $337.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

