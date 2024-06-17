Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,263,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,053,000 after buying an additional 2,225,759 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,153,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,140,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,742,000 after buying an additional 3,444,107 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,979,000 after acquiring an additional 781,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKNG. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their target price on DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $8,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,339,704.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 851,450 shares of company stock worth $35,023,584 over the last three months. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.95. 15,007,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,394,352. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

