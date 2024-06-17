Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Cowen

TD Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $156.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $136.79 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.56. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $969,991.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,160,066.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,748. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 692,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,580,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 616,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,439,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 227,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,481,000 after buying an additional 20,356 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

