ZClassic Tops 24-Hour Volume of $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0597 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $554,194.91 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00037830 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00032541 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010240 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000531 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000330 BTC.
ZClassic Coin Profile
ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling ZClassic
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
