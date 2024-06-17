Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 83.50 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.10). 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 10,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.11).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Zinc Media Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 81.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.93. The company has a market capitalization of £19.70 million, a PE ratio of -961.11 and a beta of 0.07.

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names.

