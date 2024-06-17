Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CAO Sells $21,870.75 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CAO Shane Crehan sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $21,870.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shane Crehan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Shane Crehan sold 1,475 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $92,910.25.

On Sunday, June 9th, Shane Crehan sold 1,538 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $96,001.96.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Shane Crehan sold 5,099 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $321,084.03.

ZM stock opened at $57.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.64. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of -0.01.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

