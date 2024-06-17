Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2024

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $230.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $205.00.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $184.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.97. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $131.59 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 254,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $3,877,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 895.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.