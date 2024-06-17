Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $230.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $205.00.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.21.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $184.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.97. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $131.59 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.22 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 254,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $3,877,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 895.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

