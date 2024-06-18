15,919 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by Napatree Capital LLC

Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,813,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,957 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,295.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.85.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

