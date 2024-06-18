167,428 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 167,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,946,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,359,000 after purchasing an additional 171,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,641,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,526,000 after purchasing an additional 883,503 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 8,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,750 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,898,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,600 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 6,217.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,806,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,480 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens began coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE FHN opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

