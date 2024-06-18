1,712 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by Fairman Group LLC

Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Ariston Services Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,145,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,381,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $185.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $185.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.