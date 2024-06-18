17,883 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth $237,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $336,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $10,269,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,162,993 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,250.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,377 shares of company stock valued at $16,326,084 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,712. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 162.80 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average is $27.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

