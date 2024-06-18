181,099 Shares in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Bought by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 181,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.08% of Rexford Industrial Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of REXR traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.02. 1,526,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,316. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.39 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.417 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 153.21%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

