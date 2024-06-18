1,967 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 905.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.24.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,473.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $119.81. The stock had a trading volume of 768,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,261. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

