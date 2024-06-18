21,097 Shares in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Acquired by Fairman Group LLC

Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,097 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 15,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 5.5% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 269.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 20,254 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRUE. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on TrueCar from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

TrueCar Stock Performance

Shares of TRUE remained flat at $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,693. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.79.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.21 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. Analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About TrueCar

(Free Report)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.