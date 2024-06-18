21,111 Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Acquired by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,855,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,608,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,242,000 after purchasing an additional 420,457 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,111,000 after purchasing an additional 226,818 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,447,000 after acquiring an additional 225,296 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in AptarGroup by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 295,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,569,000 after acquiring an additional 142,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of ATR stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.24. 37,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,491. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.69. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.63 and a twelve month high of $151.73.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.40 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,799.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $121,085.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,976 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

