260,903 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 260,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,369,000. Stryker accounts for about 1.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK traded up $2.59 on Tuesday, hitting $347.29. The stock had a trading volume of 313,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,289. The stock has a market cap of $132.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.74. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.58.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

