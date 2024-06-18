28,000 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Purchased by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,000. Expedia Group makes up about 1.7% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $645,346,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $334,632,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $272,625,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,816 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $160,564,000 after buying an additional 22,518 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $218,521,000 after acquiring an additional 59,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $124.54. 1,963,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,005. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

