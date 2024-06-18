3,952 Shares in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Acquired by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 67,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1,881.4% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 175,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after buying an additional 167,083 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after buying an additional 26,593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.61. The company had a trading volume of 258,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,927. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $56.62.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

