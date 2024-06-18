4,449 Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 41.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,142 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its stake in nVent Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,540,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,121,000 after buying an additional 39,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $109,630,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in nVent Electric by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,772,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,723,000 after buying an additional 31,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 21.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,653,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,600,000 after buying an additional 291,426 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVT traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.79. 960,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,125. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

