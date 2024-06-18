6,522 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Acquired by Napatree Capital LLC

Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 25,177 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,916,000 after purchasing an additional 404,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.32 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4723 per share. This represents a $5.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

