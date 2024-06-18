A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. Invests $38,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Home Depot accounts for 2.0% of A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,791 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,769,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,258,000 after buying an additional 495,894 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.01. The company had a trading volume of 880,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,834. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $351.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.54.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

