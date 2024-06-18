Aaron Triplett Sells 130,000 Shares of Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Aaron Triplett sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.32, for a total value of C$171,600.00.

Aaron Triplett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Aaron Triplett sold 240,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total value of C$319,200.00.

Rusoro Mining Trading Up 0.8 %

Rusoro Mining stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 320,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,026. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$1.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$778.49 million, a P/E ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.04.

About Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

