Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 372,700 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 322,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.0 days. Currently, 20.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abacus Life

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Abacus Life in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Abacus Life Stock Performance

Shares of ABL opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $652.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.81 and a beta of 0.17. Abacus Life has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter. Abacus Life had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.11%. On average, analysts expect that Abacus Life will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Abacus Life Company Profile

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

