ABCMETA (META) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $315,669.31

ABCMETA (META) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $315,669.31 and $1.03 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008826 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,229.60 or 1.00014757 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012180 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005169 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000767 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00081043 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000323 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $21.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

