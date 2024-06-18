ABCMETA Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $322,275.97 and approximately $10.48 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008827 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,725.26 or 1.00218724 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012318 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005239 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000771 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00080524 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000323 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $21.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

