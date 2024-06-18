Acala Token Trading 13.6% Lower This Week (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last week, Acala Token has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $72.28 million and $3.45 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008842 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,041.39 or 0.99951633 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012169 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005197 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000778 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00080921 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

