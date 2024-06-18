Accent Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 38.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 171.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at $12,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $619.24. 859,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,310. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $666.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $635.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $387.01 and a 1 year high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $612.73.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

