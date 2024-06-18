Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.0% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. General Partner Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,341,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,705,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $287.32. 1,712,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,903. The company has a market capitalization of $192.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.41.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.50.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

