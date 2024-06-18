Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Buys 150,000 Shares

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,502,134 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,411.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 528,621 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $607,914.15.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 1,000,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ACRS remained flat at $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday. 561,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,121. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 248.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 23,467 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 241,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

