Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Short Interest Update

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the May 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

ATNM traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 237,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,375. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $234.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.12.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,033,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 82,113 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 62,459 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. 27.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

