Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Short Interest Update

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the May 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %
ATNM traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 237,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,375. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $10.24. The stock has a market cap of $234.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.12.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,033,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 82,113 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 62,459 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. 27.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
