Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given New $128.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $119.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays cut shares of Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,695. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $119.98. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.