Adirondack Trust Co. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 375.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,537,371. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

