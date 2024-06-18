Adirondack Trust Co. Has $407,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Adirondack Trust Co. trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,172 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC boosted their target price on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.30.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.63. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $244.41. The firm has a market cap of $163.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

