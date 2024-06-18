Adirondack Trust Co. Has $614,000 Stock Position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 39,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Financial Price Performance

AROW traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.73. 1,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,486. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04. The company has a market cap of $412.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $29.66.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $54.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.29 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 14.34%. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $94,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,880.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

