Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 1,714 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,887,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,277,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,300 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,268,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,046 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.34. 8,496,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,143,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a market cap of $154.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -455.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.