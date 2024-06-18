Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 377 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.24. 2,778,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,197,669. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.27.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.