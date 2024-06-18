Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Short Interest Down 11.6% in May

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the May 15th total of 8,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

Get Adobe alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Adobe

In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 8,297 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 117.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 775,862 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $392,559,000 after purchasing an additional 47,273 shares in the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.7% during the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $518.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.