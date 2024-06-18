Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $450.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADBE. Melius Research restated a hold rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $607.67.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $518.74 on Friday. Adobe has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

