Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Shares Down 1.7%

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $16.26. 377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

Airports of Thailand Public Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22.

About Airports of Thailand Public

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the airport business in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, Hat Yai International Airport, Phuket International Airport and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai International Airport.

