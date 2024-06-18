Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Park National Corp OH’s 6th Largest Position

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,125 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.4% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. General Partner Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 10,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $19,800,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,458 shares of company stock worth $25,731,103 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,235,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,766,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.53 and a 200-day moving average of $151.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $180.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.26.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

