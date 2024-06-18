Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 257.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $19,800,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariston Services Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,458 shares of company stock worth $25,731,103. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,750,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,714,412. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $180.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.