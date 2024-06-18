Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the May 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Alta Equipment Group

In related news, insider Jeffrey Alan Hoover bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $32,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at $94,780.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alta Equipment Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 1,997.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ALTG stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,833. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $285.42 million, a PE ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.17). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $441.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is -109.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

