Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$25.34.

Altius Minerals Trading Down 2.5 %

ALS opened at C$21.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$21.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.70. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$16.11 and a 52-week high of C$22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$987.99 million, a P/E ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of C$17.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.55 million. Analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.2895618 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.47%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

See Also

