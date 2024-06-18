Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 132,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $1,855,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 25.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,337,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,347,000 after purchasing an additional 679,985 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 56,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.78. 3,753,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,079,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.51.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

