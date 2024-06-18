Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Decreased by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,085 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,849,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,586,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $191.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

