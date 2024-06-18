Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $182.32 and last traded at $182.60. Approximately 9,745,994 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 41,586,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,736,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

