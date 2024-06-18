American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Short Interest Update

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 903,100 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 280,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

American Assets Trust stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.78. 258,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,172. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.87. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.39 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 4.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.56%.

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Assets Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Assets Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,155,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,688,000 after acquiring an additional 804,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $11,176,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,081,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,858,000 after acquiring an additional 415,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,026,000 after acquiring an additional 293,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

(Get Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.