Analysts Set Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) PT at $9.20

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALHC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.43. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.75 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $128,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,525.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $128,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,525.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,956,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,059,556.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,320 shares of company stock worth $331,653 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $57,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

