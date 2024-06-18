Analysts Set Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target at $16.56

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Arhaus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.65. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $295.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arhaus

In related news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arhaus news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,476,558.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arhaus by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,792,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arhaus by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,387,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,518,000 after acquiring an additional 463,749 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,671,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 0.7% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,261,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

